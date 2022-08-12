Ashkenaz Festival 2022

Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 12, 2022

The 13th annual Ashkenaz Festival takes place from August 30-September 5. Programming includes A Concert of Women Cantors (Aug 30); Henekh Kon’s “Bas-Sheve,” the only known pre-Holocaust Yiddish opera (Aug 31-Sep 2); Michael Wex’s outrageous new theatre show “Last Night at Cabaret Yitesh,” (Sep 3-4); Jaffa Road’s innovative take on 21st-century Jewish music in a free outdoor concert at Harbourfront (Sep 4) and more.

Various venues, including Glenn Gould Studio, Temple Sinai and Harbourfront Centre. Free and ticketed events, see website for details.

Poster art by Yehuda Lang.

Additional Details

Location Address - Toronto, ON

Event Price - Free and ticketed events

Date And Time

Tue, Aug 30th, 2022
to Mon, Sep 5th, 2022

Location

Various venues

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Festivals

