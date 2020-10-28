Ashley MacIsaac, Jully Black and Madison Violet

NOW MagazineAll EventsAshley MacIsaac, Jully Black and Madison Violet

Roots, R&B and folk concert. Dec 4 at 8 pm. Reduced capacity due to COVID. Dec 4 at 8 pm. $40. https://www.rcmusic.com/events-and-performances/ashley-macisaac-jully-black-and-friends-a-celtic-c

Location - Koerner Hall

 

2020-12-04 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-12-04 @ 10:00 PM
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Koerner Hall

