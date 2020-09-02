Supported by the City of Toronto, this month will see the debut of the first ever one-month-long AsialiciousTO food festival. Asian restaurants have been some of the most economically hit by the pandemic. The purpose of creating this festival came about to boost the Toronto economy.

Over 200 Asian restaurants will offer its diners three set menus, priced at either $10, $20, or $30. Due to the current situation, restaurants will provide dine-in, take-out and delivery options during the event.

September 11-October 11, 2020. See details at asialiciousto.com