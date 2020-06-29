At this pivotal time, solidarity, particularly among racialized groups, is needed more than ever. With Min Sook Lee as the moderator, Winnie Ng and Carol Wall will discuss their perspectives on anti-Asian and anti-Black racism, solidarity between Asian and Black communities, as well as share their insights on dismantling racial capitalism. 4:30 pm. Free. Register:

eventbrite.ca/e/asian-solidarity-with-black-lives-dismantling-racial-capitalism-tickets-109831087740