by Ellie Moon (Crow's Theatre/Nightwood Theatre/Necessary Angel). This documentary play explores gender roles and sexual consent in the wake of the Ghomeshi scandal and looks at shame, power, ambiguity and misunderstanding in communication about sex. Previews Oct 6, opens Oct 7 and runs to Oct 21, Tue-Sat 8 pm (and Oct 16), mat Oct 14 & 21 at 2 pm. $20-$25.

www.nightwoodtheatre.net/index.php/whats_on/asking_for_it