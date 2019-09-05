Mies Windows photo exhibition, Sep 5-Nov 28. In the Goethe Media Space, North Tower, second floor. Free.

The Canadian premiere of Israeli-born, Chicago-based Assaf Evron’s Mies van der Rohe photos. It will be accompanied by a Library of Games, a collection of Bauhaus-inspired games visitors are welcome to play in the Goethe Media Space.

www.goethe.de // 416-593-5257