Assaf Evron

Goethe-Institut 100 University, North Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1V6

Mies Windows photo exhibition, Sep 5-Nov 28. In the Goethe Media Space, North Tower, second floor. Free.

The Canadian premiere of Israeli-born, Chicago-based Assaf Evron’s Mies van der Rohe photos. It will be accompanied by a Library of Games, a collection of Bauhaus-inspired games visitors are welcome to play in the Goethe Media Space.

www.goethe.de  //  416-593-5257

416-593-5257
