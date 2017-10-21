Assassins In Concert

Eastminster United Church 310 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N6

Beyond Boundaries presents a staged reading of the musical by Stephen Sondheim, performed by professional musical theatre stars including Katie Beetham, AJ Bridel, Jeremy Carver-James, Marisa McIntyre and others. In support of the the Out of the Cold Program.

Oct 21 at 7:30 pm. $20, stu/srs/arts workers $15.

647-298-9338
