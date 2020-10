At Intervals – AKIN Artists-in-Residence Exhibition

An exhibition drawing attention to time as an unpredictable and sometimes imperceivable material. Featuring work by Zach Atticus, Franziska Barczyk, Erin Candela, Felicia Cirstea, Dorota Dziong, Christopher Gardiner, Tonya Hart, Dalia Hassan, Mary Kainer, James A. Laforet, (Jessie) Jihyun Lee, Neil Maguire, Linds Miyo, Hamid Mohammadi, Jill Price and Erin Williamson. Oct 14-Nov 8. Fourth floor.

Gallery Hours: Thursday 11 am-6 pm, Friday 11 am-9 pm, Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 11-6 pm.

Accessible.

http://akincollective.com