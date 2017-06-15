Michael Morris
At Night – photography exhibition, Jun 15-25, opening reception 7-11 pm Jun 15. Free.
At Night is an exhibition by Michael Morris that combines two bodies of work that take place after sunset. Michael creates visual records surrounding subjects of youth culture and gentrification, most of which are generated candidly in the course of his day-to-day personal life.
Unlovable 1415 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1Y8 View Map
