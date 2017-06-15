Michael Morris

to Google Calendar - Michael Morris - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Michael Morris - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Michael Morris - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Michael Morris - 2017-06-15 00:00:00

Unlovable 1415 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1Y8

At Night – photography exhibition, Jun 15-25, opening reception 7-11 pm Jun 15. Free.

At Night is an exhibition by Michael Morris that combines two bodies of work that take place after sunset. Michael creates visual records surrounding subjects of youth culture and gentrification, most of which are generated candidly in the course of his day-to-day personal life.

facebook.com/events/118247472084587

Info

Unlovable 1415 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1Y8 View Map

Free
Art

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Michael Morris - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Michael Morris - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Michael Morris - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Michael Morris - 2017-06-15 00:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

NOW Readers’ Choice 2017 nominations are open!

This week in Print