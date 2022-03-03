Transcen|Dance Project’s latest creation – the immersive theatre experience, A Grimm Night – will have guests wear domino eye masks and set them free to discover the dark magic of the most sacred of childhood fairy tales, inspired by the Brothers Grimm stories.

The audience is at the centre of the experience the moment they arrive, set free to roam The Great Hall and are encouraged to interact with the all-star cast! A Grimm Night is a voyeuristic experience that favours the bold and the curious.