A Modestly Priced Stand Up Comedy Show

Sep 21, 2021

After a brief hiatus in their apartments Rob and Doug are back to host their small but moderately successful stand up comedy show. Featuring Sam Tetsos, Hannah Lawrence, Darren Menezes, headliner Jason Allen and hosts Doug Koning and Rob Davies. Sep 29. Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm. $15. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14745

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - 15.00

Wed, Sep 29th, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
to 09:30 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

