A Modestly Priced Stand Up Comedy Show

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
After a brief hiatus in their apartments Rob and Doug are back to host their small but moderately successful stand.
After a brief hiatus in their apartments Rob and Doug are back to host their small but moderately successful stand up comedy show. Featuring Sam Tetsos, Hannah Lawrence, Darren Menezes, headliner Jason Allen and hosts Doug Koning and Rob Davies. Sep 29. Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm. $15. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14745
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - 15.00
Location ID - 560934