BIG on Bloor Festival of Arts & Culture

The BIG on Bloor Festival is a city-building event presenting culturally significant activities, displays, and exhibitions. August 1-22.

This year the BIG on Bloor Festival presents its 13th year. On August 1 is the launch of several art installations, and murals celebrating our communities magic, creativity, and diversity through arts and culture. Art and installations will be scattered throughout the Bloordale neighbourhood, along Bloor Street West, starting from Dufferin continuing to Lansdowne.

Organized by BIG (Bloor Improvement Group).