BIG on Bloor Festival of Arts & Culture

Bloor Improvement Group
The BIG on Bloor Festival is a city-building event presenting culturally significant activities, displays, and exhibitions. August 1-22.

This year the BIG on Bloor Festival presents its 13th year. On August 1 is the launch of several art installations, and murals celebrating our communities magic, creativity, and diversity through arts and culture. Art and installations will be scattered throughout the Bloordale neighbourhood, along Bloor Street West, starting from Dufferin continuing to Lansdowne.

Organized by BIG (Bloor Improvement Group).

 

2020-08-01 @ 10:00 AM to
2020-09-22 @ 10:00 PM
 

On Bloor West, from Dufferin to Lansdowne, Dufferin & Bloor
 

Bloordale Village
 

Attraction
 

Community Events
 
 

BIG: Bloor Improvement Group is a non-profit coalition of community groups, BIAs, politicians, artists, schools, service providers, institutions, gardeners, small businesses, residents and neighbours coming together to advance the economic, physical, cultural and social life of the targeted local Bloor Street by creating opportunities and events that improve the atmosphere and celebrate the area. BIG is a registered not-for-profit organization founded in 2006. 

