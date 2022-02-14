Black History at the Barns

You and your family are invited to an online celebration of Toronto Black History, Art & Culture – Thursday, February 24 at 7 PM.

This is a Zoom presentation. Register in advance: https://bit.ly/3Bfddwh

Join host Tabby Johnson as she guides you from one event to the next from: stories from award-winning storyteller Itah Sadu, presented by Storytelling Toronto • reading from Griot: Six Writers’ Sojourn Into the Dark • photos from award winning Cardinal Gallery exhibition ‘Love Isn’t Limited’ and a screening of the short film TXN: A Decade in Review.

Presented by: Wychwood Barns Community Association; Artscape Wychwood Barns; Storytelling TO; St. Clair West Oral History Project; Nia Centre for the Arts.

THE PROGRAM:

Itah Sadu presented by Storytelling Toronto

An award-winning author, storyteller and co-owner of Toronto bookstore, A Different Booklist, Itah Sadu shares the rich oral traditions of the Caribbean, Africa and North America with students and teachers. Her stories, workshops and keynotes often address issues of racism and equity as well as demonstrate the wealth of knowledge, experience and wisdom gained from oral traditional cultures of the African Diaspora.

Storytelling Toronto is an organization that continues to teach, celebrate and explore the art and tradition of oral storytelling. They are the producers of the Toronto International Storytelling Festival – to be held May 6-15, 2022.

‘Griot: Six Writers Sojourn into the Dark’

In 2021, Nia Centre for the Arts, launched Black Pen, a series of weekly learning, creation and sharing sessions facilitated by Whitney French. The result is ‘Griot: Six Writers Sojourn into the Dark’ an anthology of short fiction. Six graduates of Nia Centre Black Pen program were selected to explore their literary voices and create their own written pieces.

LOVE ISN’T LIMITED

A photographic exhibition comprised of B&W photographs from Joan Latchford’s 60s & 70s era exploration of Toronto’s diversity and diaspora. Through her signature “spontaneous and unposed technique” we witness Latchford’s keen eye for documenting the rarely recognized lives of people new to Toronto. Exhibition continues until February 27 at the Cardinal Gallery. And if the name Latchford sounds familiar, it’s because Ben Latchford proprietor of Roast Fine Foods [786 St. Clair] is her son!

TXN: A Decade in Review

A video essay produced by Matthew Progress takes the audience down memory lane through his creative and artistic lens. Part short film, part visual mixtape, part critical analysis, a video essay brings all three elements together to share & highlight information from a unique artistic perspective. Presented by Nia Centre for the Arts.