Celebrate winter with the 16th annual Bloor-Yorkville Icefest from Friday, February 26 to Sunday, February 28. Taking place throughout the neighbourhood, Icefest is a free public event featuring a wide variety of uniquely designed ice sculptures and amazing winter displays over three-days. https://bloor-yorkville.com/icefest/

This year’s Trip Around the World theme takes visitors around the globe with a socially distanced trail through Bloor-Yorkville, creating a self-guided tour to some of the world’s most iconic destinations. Patrons can expect a wide variety of uniquely designed ice sculptures replicating internationally renowned tourist attractions right here in our own backyard.