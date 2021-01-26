NOW MagazineAll EventsBloor-Yorkville Icefest

Bloor-Yorkville Icefest

Bloor-Yorkville Icefest

by
15 15 people viewed this event.

Celebrate winter with the 16th annual Bloor-Yorkville Icefest from Friday, February 26 to Sunday, February 28. Taking place throughout the neighbourhood, Icefest is a free public event featuring a wide variety of uniquely designed ice sculptures and amazing winter displays over three-days. https://bloor-yorkville.com/icefest/

This year’s Trip Around the World theme takes visitors around the globe with a socially distanced trail through Bloor-Yorkville, creating a self-guided tour to some of the world’s most iconic destinations. Patrons can expect a wide variety of uniquely designed ice sculptures replicating internationally renowned tourist attractions right here in our own backyard.

Additional Details

Location - Bloor-Yorkville

 

Date And Time

2021-02-26 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-02-28 @ 08:00 PM
 

Event Types

Attraction
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Bloor-Yorkville

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.