H20 exhibit at Evergreen Brick Works

Brita® Canada and photographer Edward Burtynsky to unveil an immersive exhibit from Aug 5-8.

This August, Brita® Canada will be unveiling an immersive exhibit at Toronto’s Evergreen Brick Works on the impact of single-use plastic bottles in waterways and featuring six thought-provoking photographs of pristine waterways from photographer Edward Burtynsky.

Burtynsky will be onsite to give a talk about the effects of plastic waste and reflections on his 40 years photographing the human impact on the environment. The unique 5-day exhibit includes an unforgettable Augmented Reality installation, developed by AVARA Media, visualizing the number of plastic bottles that end up in landfills and waterways, a choice that can be offset by using Brita® filters which can replace up to 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles (standard 500mL single-use plastic bottles) each year.