Casa Loma Haunted Halloween House

Self-guided walking tour of elaborate Halloween sets at its historic destination property, Casa Loma in Toronto. As part of Casa Loma’s ticketed general admission of the castle, visitors of all ages will be both amazed and enthralled by the spectacular and scary sets scattered throughout the renowned property’s grounds and tunnels. The castle’s physical location provides the ultimate ambience of foreboding and horror, designed to give visitors a terrific fright while adhering to recent health regulations. During the month of October, the Castle is open from Wed to Sun from 9:30 am – 5 pm. General admission tickets are available at http://www.casaloma.ca

The sets will be in place until November 1st.