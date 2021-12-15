Cirque du Soleil’s KURIOS — Cabinet of Curiosities

Cirque du Soleil is proud to announce its return to Toronto in 2022 with its most critically acclaimed touring show KURIOS — Cabinet of Curiosities. Hailed as an “enthralling, over-the-top magical show”, KURIOS will open under the iconic Big Top at Ontario Place on April 14, 2022, for a limited series of performances presented by Sun Life Global Investments.

A “KURIOS” EXPERIENCE LIKE NO OTHER

Critically acclaimed the world over, KURIOS—Cabinet of curiosities astonishingly revisits the signature Cirque du Soleil style of performance by weaving jaw-dropping acrobatics with a refreshing touch of poetry, artistry and humour. In an alternate yet familiar past, KURIOS steps inside the mechanical lab of an inventor convinced that there exists a hidden, invisible world—a place where the craziest ideas and the grandest dreams await. A mind-boggling escape from reality, KURIOS unveils a festive, steampunk-inspired universe where the unexpected lies at every corner.

“KURIOS is the most joyous piece of theatre I’ve seen in years, and it will lift your spirits to the stars.” – Toronto Star

Premiered in Montreal in 2014, and debuted in Toronto the same year, KURIOS has mesmerized over 4.5 million spectators in 30 cities worldwide with over 2,000 performances brought to life by its cast of 45 world-class artists.