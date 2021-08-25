COVID-19

Currents: Niagara’s Power Transformed

Niagara Parks Power Station sight and sound night show inside the heart of the plant featuring immersive, interactive storytelling, this.

Aug 25, 2021

19 19 people viewed this event.

Niagara Parks Power Station sight and sound night show inside the heart of the plant featuring immersive, interactive storytelling, this one-of-a-kind event offers an incredible sensory experience amongst the turbines of the first major power plant on the Canadian side of the Niagara River. Flow through this historic space and explore the incredible transformation of water to power. Sep 3-Oct 30 at 6:30 pm. $30-$40, under 5 years free. Niagara Parks, 7005 Niagara Pkwy. https://www.niagaraparks.com/visit/attractions/currents-niagara-night-show

Venue Name - Niagara Parks

Event Price - $30

Date And Time
Fri, Sep 3rd, 2021 @ 06:30 PM
Sat, Oct 30th, 2021 to

Location
7005 Niagara Pkwy, Online Event

Location Page

Niagara Parks

