New restaurants

Best Movies on Netflix

Dino Holiday

Dino Holiday is a 50,000 sq ft indoor theme park consisting of over 45 life-size animatronic dinosaurs, carnival rides, games,.

Nov 8, 2021

Dino Holiday

21 21 people viewed this event.

Dino Holiday is a 50,000 sq ft indoor theme park consisting of over 45 life-size animatronic dinosaurs, carnival rides, games, food and so much more. Dec 17-Jan 3. $12.50. Markham Fairgrounds, 10801 McCowan, Markham. http://dinoholiday.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 10801 McCowan, Markham, Ontario L3P 3J3

Event Price - 12.50

Location ID - 566776

Date And Time
Fri, Dec 17th, 2021 @ 10:00 AM to
Mon, Jan 3rd, 2022 @ 07:00 PM

Event Types
Attraction

Event Category
Festivals

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine