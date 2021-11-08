- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Dino Holiday is a 50,000 sq ft indoor theme park consisting of over 45 life-size animatronic dinosaurs, carnival rides, games,.
Dino Holiday is a 50,000 sq ft indoor theme park consisting of over 45 life-size animatronic dinosaurs, carnival rides, games, food and so much more. Dec 17-Jan 3. $12.50. Markham Fairgrounds, 10801 McCowan, Markham. http://dinoholiday.ca
Location Address - 10801 McCowan, Markham, Ontario L3P 3J3
Event Price - 12.50
Location ID - 566776