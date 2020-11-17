Distillery Historic District Winter Village

The city’s iconic Distillery Historic District will be transformed into a winter wonderland featuring starlit canopies and garlands, a grand Christmas tree, festive photo opportunities, outdoor dining chalets and festive music throughout the charming Winter Village experience. Nov 17-Mar 31.

http://www.thedistillerydistrict.com

Sun – Wed: 11 am to 8 pm. Thu – Sat: 10 am to 9 pm.

Holiday Hours: Christmas Eve: 10 am-5 pm. Closed Christmas Day. Boxing Day: 10 am-9 pm. New Year’s Eve: 10 am-5 pm.

The Distillery District offers a safe holiday shopping environment with its open-air, pedestrian-only streets. With many retailers at The Distillery District offering curb-side pick-up and online shopping, support local artisans, merchants and restaurants this holiday season.

Follow The Distillery District on social media for live updates:

@DistilleryTO, #DistilleryWinterVillage.