Toronto’s Dufferin Mall is unveiling an eye candy extravaganza intended to spark mask-covered smiles. Deliberately designed to counter the difficulties of the pandemic, Dufferin Mall hopes to make this year especially festive with a whimsical life size Candyland installation.

Shoppers are invited to gaze at the 10ft 3D gingerbread house and take pictures at the life-sized snow globe and candy cane selfie stations. Santa photo’s will be set within a gingerbread backdrop filled with oversized 3D presents and fireplace.

Guests can visit Centre Court to safely explore the Candyland installation until January 3rd, 2022, or book photos with Santa until December 24th at dufferinmall.ca.

Donations from Santa photos and 100% of the gift wrap proceeds will be donated to St. Joseph’s Health Centre, supporting the expansion and redevelopment of their children’s emergency department.

For details visit www.dufferinmall.ca