Dundas & Carlaw Holiday Corner

A new holiday tradition comes to Toronto’s East End. The corner of Dundas and Carlaw will light up from Dec 5 to Jan 3, 2021 with a pop-up destination experience. Mulled wine, warm cocoa, and a festive holiday window installation will bring the street corner to life in a safe celebration of winter. Free. Best viewed after dusk.

Crow’s Theatre will unveil a brand new holiday window installation across its 15 windows at Streetcar Crowsnest at the corner of Dundas and Carlaw, while Gare de l’Est will offer an array of special holiday treats and drinks on weekends. The event also gives neighbours a chance to celebrate its newly opened street corner parkette, as we celebrate the spirit of Toronto’s east end during the holiday season.

The corner of Dundas and Carlaw, nestled between Leslieville, Riverside and Riverdale in Toronto’s East End, is also home to a new piece of public art, Pierre Poussin’s ‘Brick Obelisk’, along with a Heritage Toronto digital walking tour of the industrial roots of the neighbourhood. Find out more at http://heritagetoronto.org.