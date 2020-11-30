Union Station’s Outdoor Winter Wonderland

Escape the city with man-made ice castles, the Union Station plaza will be home to a luminous and immersive outdoor glacier wall installation that celebrates our northern climate. Experience new textures and landscapes, from larger-scale cliffs that emulate the edge of ice floes and icebergs, to an exquisite feature piece of a frozen waterfall.

Watch one of the installation’s immersive sound and light shows that reflect the natural world, including the Aurora Borealis, with shows taking place both during the day and the evening. This installation includes a beautiful sustainably-sourced tree.

From Nov 30- Jan 3. https://torontounion.ca/tdunionholiday

To ensure visitors are practicing safe social distancing protocols, Union Station staff and social-distancing markers will be on-site throughout the installation.