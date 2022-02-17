Hike the ROM Trails

Launching today, the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) is introducing a brand new initiative, Hike the ROM; inviting Ontarians to experience the sights of Canada’s most visited museum reimagined as unique hiking trails designed to get your steps in. The museum has mapped out two trails over three levels, estimated at over one thousand steps each, that will guide you through different parts of the museum:

Walk on the Wild Side: On this trail you’ll learn all about biodiversity and spot many wild animal specimens and symbols within ROM’s collections

Eternal Life: For those visitors fascinated by all things immortal, because on this trail you’ll learn about how different cultures view life, death and the afterlife.

When visitors enter the museum, you’ll find #HiketheROM trailhead sign, where you can pick up a trail guide to get your adventure started.