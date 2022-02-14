Family Day Treewalk Adventure

Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 14, 2022

Kids and families can let their imaginations lead the way while they explore our tree-house villages during this 2-hour experience.

Travel from tree-house to tree-house along wood bridges and net-walkways, then descend to the ground on slides and ramps! Enjoy other nature activities such as mini-treetop courses, play nets, and forest pathways.  

Treewalk Villages offer fun for the whole family, though they are ideal for kids age 3 – 8.

Location Address - 5050 Harrison Rd Binbrook, ON L0R 1C0

Event Price - $22

Mon, Feb 21st, 2022 @ 9:00 AM
to 04:00 PM

