Family-friendly magic show featuring Kensington Ken

Come join us for a magical afternoon that will entertain and amaze the whole family! Local magician entertainer Kensington Ken will bring his entire repertoire of magic illusions that will leave you in awe and laughter.

The tricks performed will be both for children and adults, so there will be something for everyone. For those who are brave enough, the grand finale is the magical guillotine!

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-friendly-magic-show-featuring-the-amazing-kensington-ken-tickets-297098308037

Come one come all, and enjoy some delicious tacos while you’re here as there will be full food and drink service during the show. After the show, there will be an opportunity for the kids to take pictures with the magic props.

Hope to see you there!