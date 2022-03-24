A Friday night variety show with comedy, live music, and a magician!

Looking for something different to do this Friday night? Come to the world famous Free Times Cafe stage for our Friday Night Variety Show! We have comedians, a musician, and a magician, all to entertain and amaze you. It’ll be a night of laughter, good tunes, and perhaps you may even witness some magical miracles.

All this for just $10 in advance, and $15 at the door. We have sold out the last 4 weeks in a row, so get your tickets early to avoid disappointment! It is a small and cozy venue, so all seats are good seats.

Tickets link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/305201855967

Your performers this week are:

Makenzy Williamson (featured musician): At just 18 years old, Makenzy is a musical phenom and is getting ready to make waves in the Canadian music scene. She’s very well versed in piano, guitar, vocals, and song writing. She brings her powerful and chilling voice to the stage, along with her passion and soulful energy. She will do a mix of covers and originals which you are sure to love. Remember, you saw her first at the Free Times Cafe stage!

Jesse Ralph: A stand up comedian from Newmarket, he’s performed at packed bars, breweries and clubs all over Ontario and New York. This includes Levity Comedy Club in Hamilton, The Albany Funny Bone, and Helium in Buffalo. When isolation hit, Jesse remotely performed with The B Team and the 102.1 The Edge’s morning show. We are happy to have him on our stage, and you will see why.

Jon Morley: A local comic with two of his own comedy shows here in Toronto. He’s always busy producing shows, so we’re excited to see him hit the stage to entertain us for a chance. His dry humor and sarcastic overtones will be a hit and a welcomed addition to our show.

Greg Palone: A young up and coming comic, Greg has performed at packed venues such as the Royal Comedy Theatre, the Backroom Comedy Club, and the TacoTaco Main Stage. He can be seen performing all over the GTA, and tonight we get to see him bring his craft to the Free Times stage.

Rush Kazi: Rush Kazi is a Montreal-born, Toronto-based comic, non-binary, bipedal, carbon-based stand-up, sketch, and musical comic. Rush has been featured in JFL42, Toronto Fringe Festival, both Toronto and Montreal SketchFests, Gardencity Festival, Toronto’s SheDot Festival, Leelfest, just to name a few. On top of all that, she has recorded a comedy special for Out For Laughs which can be streamed in 2022 on OutTV. We love her here in Kensington, and you will too!

Kensington Ken: You may have seen him on Tik Tok doing magic, with his 61k followers and over 10 million video views. He’s taking the leap from behind the screen to the live stage. Magic in real life is way tougher than on TikTok, so you’re bound to laugh at the inevitable bloopers. Heck, you may even be amazed and entertained.

With so many performers, there will be something for everyone. See you there!