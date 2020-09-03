Halloween Nights of Lights

An immersive, drive-thru experience featuring more than 700,000 LED lights animated and synchronized to your favourite Halloween tunes. Nights of Lights is the must-see drive-through event of the Fall season for all ages.

OCT 1 – NOV 1, 2020 (select nights)

OPERATING DATES AND TIMES

Thu Oct. 1 – Sun Oct. 4 | 7:30-10:30 pm

Thu Oct. 8 – Sun Oct. 11 | 7:15-10:30 pm

Thu Oct. 15 – Sun Oct. 18 | 7-10:30 pm

Thu Oct. 22 – Sun Oct. 25 | 7-10:30 pm

Thu Oct. 29 – Sun Nov 1 | 6:45-10:30 pm

Tickets must be purchased online. There are a limited number of tickets available for each date and time slot.

www.nightsoflights.ca

Location: Improve Canada, located Just north of Steeles and near HWYs 400 and 407.