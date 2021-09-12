Halloween Nights of Lights

- News
Immersive drive-thru Halloween experience with dazzling lights display and Halloween tunes, Trick or Treat Lane and more. Select nights from Oct 1-31. $25-$65 per vehicle. Reserve. Richmond Hill GO Station, 6 Newkirk Rd., Richmond Hill. http://www.nightsoflights.ca
Your Email - info@nightsoflights.ca
Event Price - $25-$65 per car
Venue Name - Richmond Hill GO Station, 6 Newkirk Rd., Richmond Hill, ON., L5C 2C5
Venue Description
Drive-through event only, no parking on-site. Tickets must be pre-purchased online at www.nightsoflights.ca