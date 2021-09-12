Halloween Nights of Lights

Election

Sep 12, 2021

Immersive drive-thru Halloween experience with dazzling lights display and Halloween tunes, Trick or Treat Lane and more. Select nights from Oct 1-31. $25-$65 per vehicle. Reserve. Richmond Hill GO Station, 6 Newkirk Rd., Richmond Hill. http://www.nightsoflights.ca

Additional Details

Your Email - info@nightsoflights.ca

Event Price - $25-$65 per car

Venue Name - Richmond Hill GO Station, 6 Newkirk Rd., Richmond Hill, ON., L5C 2C5

Venue Description

Drive-through event only, no parking on-site. Tickets must be pre-purchased online at www.nightsoflights.ca

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 1st, 2021 @ 07:00 PM to
Sun, Oct 31st, 2021 @ 11:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Attraction

Event Category
Festivals

Event Tags

NOW Magazine