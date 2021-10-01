Readers' Choice 2021

Oct 1, 2021

Haunted Cinema Drive-In Experience

This Halloween, don’t miss “Haunted Cinema” at Ontario Place, a live and immersive drive-in experience. Haunted Cinema invites you to step inside the action as characters from your favourite spooky films come to life outside your car!

Want to bring the whole family? Try our early screening, and we’ll be a little sweeter. Want to have nightmares? Wait for the late show.

Grab your popcorn and settle in for a seriously spooky evening. Our performers are a little restless… they’re itching to jump RIGHT OFF the screen and pay you a visit!

This is the ultimate night out: the theatre and the movies, all rolled into one. GET HAUNTED with GOOSEBUMPS (2015) and SCREAM (1996). Shows run nightly October 26 to 31. ontarioplace.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $50 per car

Location ID - 561102

Date And Time
Tue, Oct 26th, 2021 @ 12:00 AM
Sun, Oct 31st, 2021 to

Location
Ontario Place

Event Types
Attraction

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

