NOW MagazineAll EventsHaunted Halloween Howl

Following a summer of live comedy, music and film screenings, Toronto Shines will continue to entertain with its Haunted Halloween Howl,

the GTA’s first and only drive-thru Halloween event.  Taking place at The Docks (176 Cherry Street) October 21-31, guests will stay in their vehicles while making their way through the 1.5 km course that is filled with spooky props, eerie lighting and creepy animatronics designed to provide a fun and scary experience for the whole family.  Gates open weeknights at 4pm and at noon on weekends..

Plus dog lovers can also enjoy a special Howl-o-ween bonus performance by the world famous President’s Choice SuperDogs Show! Traditionally seen at the CNE, the SuperDogs will be hosting 30-minute extravaganza shows at a specially designed drive-up stage. 

 

Date And Time

2020-10-21 @ 12:00 AM to
2020-10-31 @ 11:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Attraction
 

Event Category

Community Events

