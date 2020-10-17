Following a summer of live comedy, music and film screenings, Toronto Shines will continue to entertain with its Haunted Halloween Howl,

the GTA’s first and only drive-thru Halloween event. Taking place at The Docks (176 Cherry Street) October 21-31, guests will stay in their vehicles while making their way through the 1.5 km course that is filled with spooky props, eerie lighting and creepy animatronics designed to provide a fun and scary experience for the whole family. Gates open weeknights at 4pm and at noon on weekends..

Plus dog lovers can also enjoy a special Howl-o-ween bonus performance by the world famous President’s Choice SuperDogs Show! Traditionally seen at the CNE, the SuperDogs will be hosting 30-minute extravaganza shows at a specially designed drive-up stage.