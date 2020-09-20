HELLO SUNDAY – Join the vibes for an outdoor music brunch @ stackt!

Eats by Chef Trevor Lui from JoyBird

Music from Ryan Shepherd + Bobby Love

Drinks by St. Remy or 18.8

Menu inspired by Sunday brunch feels.

Italian mini Bombolino on Mascarpone

OG Fried Chicken Cutlet (GF) or Kung Pao Cauli Wings (V/GF)

Topped with a scoop of Sweet n Nice coconut ice cream

Minted fruit medley

Special meal requests must be submitted by September 24, 2020.

Safety procedures are a must.

All tables are 6+ feet apart

All surfaces are sanitized thoroughly before use

All staff members are required to wear masks

Ticket holders must remain at their assigned seats throughout the duration of the event

Ticket holders must complete a pre-screening questionnaire before entering the event

In case of inclement weather, event will be rescheduled to October 4, 2020.

Tables sold as 2, 4 or 6 seaters.

Tickets valid for one seating (11:00AM – 1:00PM or 2:00PM – 4:00PM)

More about the partners.

18.8 Vodka and Gin are perfect for brunch as they have less than half the alcohol and calories. So you can enjoy one of our signature cocktails AND the rest of your day.

St Remy Canada serves up the perfect Sangria for your weekend sessions.