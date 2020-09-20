HELLO SUNDAY – Join the vibes for an outdoor music brunch @ stackt!
Eats by Chef Trevor Lui from JoyBird
Music from Ryan Shepherd + Bobby Love
Drinks by St. Remy or 18.8
Menu inspired by Sunday brunch feels.
Special meal requests must be submitted by September 24, 2020.
Safety procedures are a must.
In case of inclement weather, event will be rescheduled to October 4, 2020.
Tables sold as 2, 4 or 6 seaters.
Tickets valid for one seating (11:00AM – 1:00PM or 2:00PM – 4:00PM)
More about the partners.
18.8 Vodka and Gin are perfect for brunch as they have less than half the alcohol and calories. So you can enjoy one of our signature cocktails AND the rest of your day.
St Remy Canada serves up the perfect Sangria for your weekend sessions.
