The Holiday Light Tour experience features a dazzling themed lighting display throughout the historic tunnels and gardens of the historic Casa Loma castle. Designed as a self-guided outdoor walk, guests may stroll through the property’s grounds at their own pace while enjoying the spectacular decorations and outdoor displays, including Ebenezer Scrooge’s Mansion from beloved seasonal classic, A Christmas Carol where the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future will thrill visitors of all ages.

Casa Loma’s Holiday Light Tour tickets are dated, timed and ticketed separately from general admission at $35 per person, beginning from 4 pm onwards. Dec 3-Jan 3. http://www.casaloma.ca.

Tickets for the Holiday Light Tour do not include admission to tour inside Casa Loma, guests can still purchase general admission tickets to tour inside Casa Loma during the daytime from 9:30 am-5 pm.