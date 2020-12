The Bentway Skate Trail returns December 18th from 12-9pm each day with six, hour-long time slots (and thorough cleaning in between) that can host 25 pre-registered guests looking to skate beneath the Gardiner this winter. Pre-registration is required and will be made available via Eventbrite on a rolling basis beginning December 12th.

For complete details, visit www.thebentway.ca/winter2020.Â