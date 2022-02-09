Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Island of Warmth

Feb 9, 2022

Island of Warmth

13 13 people viewed this event.

Yonge-Dundas Square is proud to announce they will host Island of Warmth, a large “fire” made of more than 150 incandescent light bulbs, from February 18 – March 20, 2022. Island of Warmth, by Félix Dagenais and Louis-Xavier Gagnon-Lebrun of Creos and ATOMIC3, is an electrifying campfire that comes to life with music that is composed specially for the occasion.

Island of Warmth is an interactive light installation where the visitors generate the fire’s sounds and movements. Sensors within the Island of Warmth allow attendees to determine the movements of the flames, and the music created by the sounds of the fire. As they dance, jump or wave, the visitors kindle the “embers”, fan the “flames”, and send “sparks” flying.

Island of Warmth reaches its peak when everyone around it moves in sync, turning the installation into a symphony for the eyes and ears. As the flames leap and swirl, they will create warmth, light, and music throughout Yonge-Dundas Square this winter season.

Island of Warmth at Yonge-Dundas Square
February 18 – March 20, 2022
5-10pm Daily
Admission is FREE
For more information, please visit YDSquare.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 1 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2G9

Event Price - FREE

Location ID - 560747

Date And Time

Fri, Feb 18th, 2022 @ 5:00 PM
to Sun, Mar 20th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM

Event Types

Attraction

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine