Yonge-Dundas Square is proud to announce they will host Island of Warmth, a large “fire” made of more than 150 incandescent light bulbs, from February 18 – March 20, 2022. Island of Warmth, by Félix Dagenais and Louis-Xavier Gagnon-Lebrun of Creos and ATOMIC3, is an electrifying campfire that comes to life with music that is composed specially for the occasion.

Island of Warmth is an interactive light installation where the visitors generate the fire’s sounds and movements. Sensors within the Island of Warmth allow attendees to determine the movements of the flames, and the music created by the sounds of the fire. As they dance, jump or wave, the visitors kindle the “embers”, fan the “flames”, and send “sparks” flying.

Island of Warmth reaches its peak when everyone around it moves in sync, turning the installation into a symphony for the eyes and ears. As the flames leap and swirl, they will create warmth, light, and music throughout Yonge-Dundas Square this winter season.

Island of Warmth at Yonge-Dundas Square

February 18 – March 20, 2022

5-10pm Daily

Admission is FREE

For more information, please visit YDSquare.ca