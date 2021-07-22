Junction City Wrestling FANDEMIC

- News
Junction City Wrestling returns with FANDEMIC on Saturday, September 18, 2021 @ 3 pm! It’s a FREE family-friendly event outside of Shacklands & Rainhard Brewing Co. @ 100 Symes Rd. in Toronto. ⠀ ⠀
We’re going back to where it all began, so it can all begin again!⠀ ⠀
Visit junctioncitywrestling.com or follow us on social media @wrestlejunction for more details! See you in the Aleyards!
Location - Rainhard Brewing Co