Kensington’s Got Talent – A Singing Competition

Come join us for our Kensington’s Got Talent show, where we find 5 of the best performers to sing and dance for you, and you vote for the winner! They’re not there just to sing, they’re there to put on a show in order to win your vote.

Each contestant will sing 3 songs each, and it’s up to you to pick the winner via secret ballot. Everyone who comes in will get 2 voting ballots to vote for their favorite performers. After the event, we will keep the party going and you’re welcomed to hit the stage too if you want!

It’s just $10 in advance, and $15 at the door. The best part is that if you buy your tickets online, you can direct that money towards a specific performer and they will get 100% of the proceeds.

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kensingtons-got-talent-a-singing-competition-tickets-292141050747

Your contestants are:

Kari Johnson

Layla Lucelis

Yan Simon

Rebecca McDonald

Dan Palm

Thank you for supporting local performers, and hope to see you there!