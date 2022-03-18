Kensington’s Got Talent

Join us for a night of gun performances and friendly competition! We got together 6 awesome performers who will sing and dance their hearts out in an effort to win your votes!

They will each perform a song for 3 rounds, and you will get to vote on your favourite performers. After that, the top 3 vote getters will get to come back and do a final song to decide on the winner.

Tickets are just $10 in advance, and $15 at the door. You can choose to buy more voting slips if you want. All proceeds will go to the performers.

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/301585037967

Your contestants this week are:

Rush Kazi – An established stand up comedian with her own successful comedy show. She enjoys singing pop and rock songs.

Leonard Chan – A stand up comedian who enjoys singing soul and R&B. He puts his comedy chops away for this event in order to win you over with his singing charms.

Jeremy Worrall- Jeremy is a producer of punk rock shows who enjoys singing 70s and 80s new age, punk, and metal anthems.

Jennifer Hsiung – A celebrity in our midst! Jennifer is a news anchor on CP24 who enjoys singing 90 alternative rock and pop songs.

Robert Watson – A stand up comedian who enjoys singing 80s & 90s pop songs. If you’re stuck in the 90s, this is the performer for you!

Dani Stein – A sketch comedian who enjoys singing pop rock! She mixes comedy with an eclectic rock sound that you will surely love.

We had a jam packed crowd last time, so join us if you can!