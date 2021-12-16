Ladies’ Night – Music Showcase

- News
Come join us at the famous Free Times Cafe stage for our first ever showcase of up and coming female musicians in Toronto. You will be treated to 4 talented performers, each bringing their own unique style to the stage.
7pm: Hannah Piper – A folk singer and songwriter, Hannah has performed professionally all over Ontario. Her show consists of a combination of covers and originals, and is sure to be a hit!
7:45pm: Emerald B – Our youngest performer of the evening, Emerald has performed internationally and is very accomplished at just the age of 16. She recently released a new single and is looking forward to performing it for you.
8:30pm: Samantha Mora – Coming to us from Mexico, Samantha’s electric yet soulful voice has been dazzling crowds across Toronto. Her music is a mix of soul, RnB, and electro pop.
9:15pm: Laylalu Celis – Our headliner of the evening, Laylalu’s performance is one you won’t want to miss. She is self-taught, and has been performing professionally since a young age. From vaudeville to jazz to rap, she does it all with flair and is a show that will leave you in awe.
Tickets are just $15 in advance and $20 at the door. All 100% of the ticket sales will go towards the performers, so you know you are supporting local artists.
Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ladies-night-a-showcase-of-toronto-female-musicians-tickets-229034076087
This is a small and intimate show so tickets are very limited. Get yours today!
Location Address - 320 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S3
