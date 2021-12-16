Ladies’ Night – Music Showcase

Readers' Choice 2021

Dec 16, 2021

Come join us at the famous Free Times Cafe stage for our first ever showcase of up and coming female musicians in Toronto. You will be treated to 4 talented performers, each bringing their own unique style to the stage.

7pm: Hannah Piper – A folk singer and songwriter, Hannah has performed professionally all over Ontario. Her show consists of a combination of covers and originals, and is sure to be a hit!

7:45pm: Emerald B – Our youngest performer of the evening, Emerald has performed internationally and is very accomplished at just the age of 16. She recently released a new single and is looking forward to performing it for you.

8:30pm: Samantha Mora – Coming to us from Mexico, Samantha’s electric yet soulful voice has been dazzling crowds across Toronto. Her music is a mix of soul, RnB, and electro pop. 

9:15pm: Laylalu Celis – Our headliner of the evening, Laylalu’s performance is one you won’t want to miss. She is self-taught, and has been performing professionally since a young age. From vaudeville to jazz to rap, she does it all with flair and is a show that will leave you in awe.

Tickets are just $15 in advance and $20 at the door. All 100% of the ticket sales will go towards the performers, so you know you are supporting local artists.

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ladies-night-a-showcase-of-toronto-female-musicians-tickets-229034076087

This is a small and intimate show so tickets are very limited. Get yours today!

Additional Details

Location Address - 320 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S3

Event Price - 15

Date And Time

Thu, Dec 23rd, 2021 @ 7:00 PM

Location

Free Times Cafe

Event Types

Event Category

