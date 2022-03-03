Late night comedy and magic – Guillotine edition

Come join us for a night of fun, laughter, magic, and even scares! We will have 6 of Toronto’s best up and coming comedians to perform for you, and a magician to amaze and entertain.

This week, we will bring out the magic guillotine as the grand finale. Are you brave enough to volunteer?

Tickets are just $10 in advance, and $15 at the door. The best part is that 100% of the ticket sales will go to the performers, so thank you for supporting local artists!

March 12 at 10 pm. $10-$15. Free Times Cafe, 320 College. eventbrite.com

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/late-night-comedy-and-magic-at-the-free-times-cafe-guillotine-edition-tickets-290847902907