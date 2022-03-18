Come to join us for a late night of hilarious laughter, mixed in with some amazing magical moments. This week, our comedy and magic show will take place at Film Cafe right in the heart of Kensington Market.

We have 4 incredible comics lined up, including our headliner Michael Harrison who is here on tour with Yuk Yuk’s. To end off the night, local magician Kensington Ken will hit the stage to amaze and entertain you.

Tickets are just $14 in advance and $20 at the door. 100% of the proceeds will go to the performers, so thank you for supporting local performers.

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/late-night-comedy-and-magic-featuring-michael-harrison-tickets-301697594627

Your featured performers this week are:

George Rivard: George was adopted from Sierre Leone by Canadian parents and was raised in the Yukon in a community of 2,500 people. Facing adversity as a young black child in a small community, comedy and entertainment became his main calling. Whether it be breakdancing, music, acting, cooking, entertaining, or just making his friends laugh. George has been performing for 9 years, and is a regular comic at Comedy Bar, Corner Comedy Club, and Nothing Fancy.

Rush Kazi: Rush Kazi is a Montreal-born, Toronto-based comic, non-binary, bipedal, carbon-based stand-up, sketch, and musical comic. Rush has been featured in JFL42, Toronto Fringe Festival, both Toronto and Montreal SketchFests, Gardencity Festival, Toronto’s SheDot Festival, Leelfest, just to name a few. On top of all that, she has recorded a comedy special for Out For Laughs which can be streamed in 2022 on OutTV. We love her here in Kensington, and you will too!

Philippe Koo: Philippe Koo began stand-up comedy in Singapore after successfully circumnavigating the globe in a hot air balloon. A Mississauga native, Koo runs the city’s only current weekly comedy mic. He brings a mix of quirky and sarcastic humor to the stage, and we’re sure you will be roaring with laughter.

Michael Harrison: Besides touring extensively across North America for his comedy shows, Michael has also found time to develop a solid acting resume with appearances on MTV’s Video on Trial, NBC’s The Bridge, Queer as Folk, the TBS movie The Jazzman and as a co-host on E-West. Michael’s comedic talent has also earned him his own nationally televised half-hour comedy special. He’s in town headlining various big shows in the GTA, and we’re very happy to have him come headline for us!