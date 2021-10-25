Halloween

Little Canada Halloween Event

Spooky scavenger hunt, Canadian ghost stories and the chance to win a one-of-a-kind haunted house created in Little Canada. Be.

Oct 25, 2021

Spooky scavenger hunt, Canadian ghost stories and the chance to win a one-of-a-kind haunted house created in Little Canada. Be sure to come dressed in your best costume and ready for a unique Little Canada Halloween experience. Oct 30 and 31. 11 am-8 pm. $19-$29.10 Dundas E.

Location Address - 10 Dundas St. East

Sat, Oct 30th, 2021 @ 11:00 AM to
Sun, Oct 31st, 2021 @ 08:00 PM

Little Canada

Attraction

Art

