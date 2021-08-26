Movie Night on Eglinton

Drive-in movies Sunday Sep 12th, 19th and 26th at the Green P at 125 Burnaby Blvd. Near Eglinton and Avenue. $20 per car load and all proceeds will go towards the Daily Bread Food Bank. Each ticket comes with a bag of popcorn. Grease (Sep 12), Sound of Music (Sep 19), and Jurassic Park (Sep 26). https://www.instagram.com/EglintonWay/