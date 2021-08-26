COVID-19

Aug 26, 2021

Movie Night on Eglinton

Drive-in movies Sunday Sep 12th, 19th and 26th at the Green P at 125 Burnaby Blvd. Near Eglinton and Avenue. $20 per car load and all proceeds will go towards the Daily Bread Food Bank. Each ticket comes with a bag of popcorn. Grease (Sep 12), Sound of Music (Sep 19), and Jurassic Park (Sep 26). https://www.instagram.com/EglintonWay/

Venue Name - Green P @Castle Knock and Eglinton West

Event Price - $20

Date And Time
Sun, Sep 12th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM to
Sun, Sep 26th, 2021 @ 11:00 PM

Location
125 Burnaby Blvd, Online Event

Attraction

Film

Green P @Castle Knock and Eglinton West

