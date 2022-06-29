Museum After Dark with the Paranormal Seekers

Visit the Village after dark for a spine-tingling evening with the Paranormal Seekers, a well-established paranormal investigation group based out of Durham Region that has investigated the Scugog Shores Museum Village, Parkwood Estate, and various other sites. They will share their findings of a recent investigation of the museum, as well as other common experiences at the museum.

Guests will join the Paranormal Seekers in an investigation of the Museum Village, breaking into small groups for the chance to explore different locations and learn about the equipment. Will you leave with your own paranormal experience to share?

For more information on the Paranormal Seekers, visit their website: http://www.theparanormalseekers.ca/

Tickets are $30+hst and must be purchased in advance online, by phone at 905-260-2017, or by emailing museum@scugog.ca.

Click here to purchase tickets online: https://bit.ly/3ODa7II