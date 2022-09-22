Want to be a part of history and represent your nation(s) in the hug?

The current record for most nationalities in a group hug is 72 and given Toronto’s diversity, we know we can set a new record but we need you! Participation in the hug is free, open to all ages and optional. You can also witness the hug and participate in our family friendly programming that is intended for us to reset our feelings of disconnection due to the pandemic.

One Big Hug is being organized by Reset, a non-profit social enterprise and in collaboration with other non-profits including the Nia Centre for the Arts, Oakwood Vaughan Community Organization and My Community – My Concerns.

WHY ARE WE DOING THIS

Our vision is to organize a one-day event where the primary attraction would be to set a world record for most nationalities in a group hug. The current record is 72 nationalities but we believe that Toronto has a great chance of setting a new record given the number of people in this city who belong to Indigenous and other nations.

We believe this has the potential to create a powerful symbol of both racial and pandemic-era unity that could inspire our city, country and world – let alone those who participate or witness the hug.

Given the ongoing pandemic, we acknowledge that a big hug may feel jarring but for that same reason, we feel strongly about this project. We need to bring intention to our reconnection with each other.

While the concept of nationalities are often employed to talk about what unites people – it’s important to note that the concept is also highly divisive, especially in colonial projects like Canada. Our government has not recognized Indigenous Nations’ requests for their sovereignty, along with their right to self-determination. We also don’t afford the privilege of citizenship to everyone, meaning there are those who identify as Canadian, but are not legally considered Canadian and the rights associated with it.

There is much more complexity related to nationalities and we hope that this event sparks dialogue on the topic to foster a better understanding of what unites and divides us.

What better catalyst for this dialogue than one big hug?