Sep 16, 2021

Over The Moon Comedy

‘Over The Moon’ is a standup comedy show featuring some of Toronto’s best working on their new material after being locked away from audiences for over a year. This coming lineup is as lovely as it gets. Sep 21 at 9:30 pm. $40 for two tickets. Tickets at comedybar.ca.

Featuring:
Ryan Dillon
Dan Udy
Christophe Davidson
Sandra Battaglini
John Mostyn 
and special surprise guest MC

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor St. W

Event Price - $40 (for two tickets) +tax

Date And Time
Tue, Sep 21st, 2021 @ 09:30 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Attraction

Event Category
Comedy

Comedy Bar

