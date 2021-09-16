Over The Moon Comedy

‘Over The Moon’ is a standup comedy show featuring some of Toronto’s best working on their new material after being locked away from audiences for over a year. This coming lineup is as lovely as it gets. Sep 21 at 9:30 pm. $40 for two tickets. Tickets at comedybar.ca.

Featuring:

Ryan Dillon

Dan Udy

Christophe Davidson

Sandra Battaglini

John Mostyn

and special surprise guest MC