Over The Moon Comedy

‘Over The Moon’ is a standup comedy show featuring some of Toronto’s best working on their new material after being locked away from audiences for over a year. This coming lineup is as lovely as it gets. Sep 21 at 9:30 pm. $40 for two tickets. Tickets at comedybar.ca.
Featuring:
Ryan Dillon
Dan Udy
Christophe Davidson
Sandra Battaglini
John Mostyn
and special surprise guest MC
Location Address - 945 Bloor St. W
Event Price - $40 (for two tickets) +tax
