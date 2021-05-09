Pirate Life Theatre

Ahoy Scallywags!

Pirate Life is ready to embark on our 2021 season sailing, and we’d love to have ye aboard to join the adventures! Pirate Life is an interactive family theatre experience and cruise that sails out from the mainland (635 Queens Quay W – just east of Bathurst and Queen’s Quay) and offers a view of Toronto’s waterfront that’ll leave ye shiverin’ in yer timbers. Our stage is our 50-foot pirate ship – The Island Rogue – which sports 24 functioning water cannons and is fully licensed by Transport Canada.

It is our goal to offer everyone a safe and engaging outdoor family experience. We are vigilantly adapting our health and safety measures to reflect local guidelines, and we arrrgh excited to welcome you to our ship. Guests are given a 3-foot long wooded “Sword of Social Distance” upon check in (used to keep two swords (or 6 feet) away from other families), are asked to don their most piratical maskwear, and are invited to enjoy their own private – and freshly sanitized – water cannons!

We believe a fun family day out is safe and possible, and we cannot wait to share our creativity, imagination, and adventure with ye and yer wee sprogs.

Hope to sea ye on the high seas soon – fair winds and following seas!

Yarr,

– The Pirate Life Crew