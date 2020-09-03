Queen West Art Crawl Virtual Online Festival 2020

NOW MagazineAll EventsQueen West Art Crawl Virtual Online Festival 2020

105 105 people viewed this event.

This year QWAC has had to shut down our live festival in Trinity Bellwoods Park for the safety and well-being of our artists, artisans, performers and our patrons.

Going forward QWAC is presenting an online festival for our artists and performers with a direct approach for you to meet and greet and indulge yourself with Arts and culture.

When: September 16-20

Where: www.queenwestartcrawl.com  online

At a click of the virtual button you will be able to indulge yourself in Art, Artisans, performances and tent talks with our artists through online festival for 2020! Artists from all over the GTA and beyond will be sharing their talents. Get ready for some of the GTA’s best musical performers.

Please check out our full schedule of art tent talks and performances throughout our five-day festival and support our communities.

Event Tags

