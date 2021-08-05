Take your imagination for a walk on Toronto’s waterfront spanning from Lower

Sherbourne to Lower Spadina, the Trail will include unique Augmented Reality (AR) stops, public

art installations, and several local promotions at waterfront businesses. Sept 17-Oct 3. http://TOwaterfrontTrail.com

TRAIL HIGHLIGHTS:

● Travel to the past and see what the waterfront looked like in the 1920s

● Watch a live graffiti mural come to life from Anishinaabe artist Que Rock

● See what’s in store for the future of the waterfront at East Bayside

● Visit the Trail Visitor Centre in Queen’s Quay Terminal

● Walk on water and see where Toronto’s waterline used to be

● Local promotions include discounted food and drink and fitness classes

RWF is an annual summer event that provides on-land and on-water programming with the goal

of promoting Toronto as a premiere waterfront destination. Every three years, the event

welcomes a fleet of majestic tall ships to Toronto.

Visit http://TOwaterfrontTrail.com for more information on the Redpath Waterfront Trail and start

planning your route. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and use #TOwaterfronttrail.